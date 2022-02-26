MORAGA, Calf. (KRON) — The Saint Mary’s College men’s basketball team upset No. 1 ranked Gonzaga in a 67-57 win Saturday night in front of their home fans at University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga.

It was a fun scene for the Gael fans in the building as they stormed the court after the upset win.

The No. 23 Gaels (24-6) have not lost a home game in over a year, and that streak continued after facing the top-ranked team in the country.

St. Mary’s last home loss was on Jan. 16, 2021, according to the team.

The Gaels got revenge on a Gonzaga (24-3) team that blew them out 74-58 two weeks ago in Spokane, Washington.

Saint Mary’s also handed Gonzaga its first conference loss of the season (13-1).

The Gaels and Bulldogs finished their regular seasons as they look towards the West Coast Conference Tournament in Las Vegas next week.

Gonzaga is a lock for the NCAA Tournament while Saint Mary’s is projected to earn a spot from its regular-season performance.

The rankings are The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball rankings.