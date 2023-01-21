(KRON) — World Series Champion and baseball Hall of Famer Sal Bando died on Friday, the Oakland A’s announced on Saturday morning.

The announcement was posted to Oakland A’s social media pages just before noon. The caption read, “Rest in peace, Captain Sal.”

Sal Bando (Photo courtesy of Oakland A’s)

We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Athletics Hall of Famers Sal Bando. “Captain Sal,” as he was affectionately known among the A’s faithful, was a four-time All-Star and led the Club to three consecutive World Series titles. Our deepest condolences are with his family, frends, and fans. Oakland A’s

KRON On is streaming now

The Bando family shared a statement to the Oakland A’s Twitter page as well:

“It is with a heavy heart the Bando family is sad to announce the passing of their husband and father, Sal, On Friday, January 20, losing his battle with cancer that began over five years ago. Sandy, Sal’s wife of 54 years, and sons, Sal Jr., Sonny and Stef, send their love to family, friends, and fans who mourn the loss of a humble and faithful man.”