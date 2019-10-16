San Francisco 49ers are the real deal

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers are one of two teams headed into Week 7 to remain undefeated.

Despite their undefeated record, the team was overlooked when it came to the NFL’s elite teams.

Lots of talk surrounded the 49ers whether or not they’ve played a good team yet in order to qualify them as ‘real contenders.’

Coming out of Week 6 they proved to do just that.

San Francisco went on to beat the Los Angeles Rams, 20-7.

After watching the 49ers dismantle both the Browns and the Rams, it’s become clear the 2019 team is the real deal.

(Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

Looking back at Week 6 against the Rams, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo completed 24-of-33 attempts (72.7% percent) for 243 yards and a passer rating of 80.7.

We can’t talk about the game without talking about their defense. The defense held the Rams to 48 yards passing, the fewest by an opponent since Week 17, 2010 at St. Louis (22 yards).

During Weeks 5-6 this season, the defense held each opponent to 180-or-less total net yards.

The last time the team held an opponent to 180-or-less total yards in consecutive games was in 1990.

One defensive end that’s had a break out season thus far is rookie Nick Bosa.

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Bosa was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week, after facing the Cleveland Browns for Monday Night Football.

Bosa recorded two sacks, three quarterback hits, four quarterback hurries, four total tackles and his first-career forced fumble and fumble recovery.

Another notable 49er worth mentioning, is tight end George Kittle.

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Kittle’s 50-plus receiving yards through 10-straight games, is the longest streak by a member of the 49ers since Jerry Rice. This is also the second-longest active streak in the NFL next to Cheifs, Travis Kelce.

Looking ahead at Week 7, San Francisco(5-0) will take on the Washington Redskins(1-5) with the 49ers being favored to win.

In order for the Redskins to come out on top, they would have to stop the pass. Washington has been one of the worst teams to stop tight ends, giving up 342 yards this season and ranking 24 overall.

The 49ers have a one of the top 10 pass rating and completion percentage, making them that much more unstoppable.

Will the 49ers remain undefeated? We will have to wait and see.

