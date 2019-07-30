San Francisco 49ers defense dominates training camp

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – San Francisco 49ers wrap up day four of training camp practice at SAP performance facility in Santa Clara.

If it’s one story line that’s making waves, it’s the unstoppable defense.

49ers Defensive Coordinator Robert Saleh went on to say,

“When you turn on the tape you can see a very fast physical defense. It starts up front, the get off, the speed, the violence, the way they run the ball.”

Running back Matt Breida discussed how having a strong defense only makes his game stronger.

“Going against them right now it’s hard to even run the ball. That just gets us excited because we know how good the defense can be this year. It’s going to help our offensive line and just us better as running backs and learn how to go against good teams like that. I’m excited, I can’t wait to see our defense this year.”

Running back Tevin Coleman added,

“Man they’re cold, they’re real good. All the guys they’re deep back there, damn near all first-rounders. It’s gonna be tough just at practice, those guys are good. It’s tough to see the holes right now because those guys are so good.”

One defensive player that’s showing up, is second round draft pick Defensive End Nick Bosa.

Bosa missed majority of the off-season program due to a hamstring strain.

Saleh talked about how Bosa’s skill set is unique.

“His run game stuff has been good. He’s just got to get better every single day and have confidence that his body’s alright. We’re making sure that he’s getting a little bit better, his work load is going to pick up every single day and not just rush him in the fire.”

Bosa is taking in all the tips and tricks and learning from the best. One veteran in particular is Tackle, Joe Staley.

“I don’t usually be nice to offensive linemen, but it’s hard not to be nice to him. He’s such a good dude and he’s been a really good influence on me. It’s good to go against one of the best who ever did it. Any reps I can get against him are good reps for me.”

The 49ers will have their first day off on Wednesday and return to practice on Thursday at 10 a.m.