San Francisco 49ers focus on what it’ll take to get back to the Super Bowl

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – New season, new team, same goal.

The San Francisco 49ers know it’s going to take everything in them if they want to be back on the big stage this season.

The 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters on Monday, “We do have a different team this year. Different players, different coaches. Even the people that are the same you’re always different the next year. You’re either worse or you’re better and we gotta work pretty dang hard to be better than we were.”

Shanahan adds, “Our guys are focused on how much better can we be? And we got to find that in order to get to that spot. We also know we gotta find that just to get to the playoffs.”

The head coach went on to say that the team is using last year’s Super Bowl run as motivation for the year to come.

With now having the experience under the players belt, the head coach states it makes guys that much more hungry to get back to that same position.

The San Francisco 49ers are scheduled to play their first game against the Arizona Cardinals at home on Sunday, September 13.

