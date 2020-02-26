San Francisco 49ers’ GM John Lynch says QB Garoppolo is ‘our guy’

HOUSTON, TX – DECEMBER 10: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates with general manager John Lynch after the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 10, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Despite suffering a heartbreaking Super Bowl loss, the San Francisco 49ers are wasting no time and getting straight to work for the new season.

The 49ers coaching staff headed to Indianapolis this week to begin evaluating incoming talent at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Rumors have swarmed since the big game in Miami, if quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was the man for the job.

The 49ers general manager John Lynch spoke to reporters on Tuesday in Indianapolis and put the rumors to bed.

“I’m extremely proud of Jimmy and committed to Jimmy moving forward. He’s our guy,” Lynch stated.

The general manager went to say how the quarterback has yet to reach his potential and with more experience, the sky’s the limit for this NFC team.

“As I said, from the day he walked in our building he made us better and we continue to feel that’s the case. That’s the most exciting thing about him, is the room for growth. He’s not come close to hitting the ceiling. I think the room for growth, the more experience he gets in this system, the more experience he gets playing, in general, we think the arrow’s up, and that’s a good thing,” Lynch said.

San Francisco finished the season with a record of, 13-3 and went on win the NFC championship.

The 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Tuesday how impressed he was of Garoppolo.

“I think Jimmy deserves a ton of credit for what he did this year. … I also don’t think people realize that was his first year playing quarterback in this league. I think he got three games with New England and he got five games with us. This is his first time going through a full season,” Shanahan said.

The head coach commended the quarterback for leading the team to the Super Bowl and handling the pressure of the entire season with ease.

“With the pressure of, to me, everyone thinking you’ve already arrived and coming off an ACL. There was as much pressure on him in the beginning of the year, than anyone I’ve been around and he just took it handled it all year. It got better throughout the year and I was very impressed with him,” Shanahan said.

