San Francisco 49ers to host Minnesota Vikings in NFC Divisional matchup

(Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers will host the Minnesota Vikings at home next Saturday in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

The Minnesota Vikings upset the New Orleans Saints on Sunday’s NFC Wildcard game, 26-20 in overtime.

The 49ers and Vikings will kick off at 1:35 on Jan. 11 at Levi’s Stadium.

This game will be the first time Levi’s Stadium has held a playoff game for San Francisco.

