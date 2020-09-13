San Francisco 49ers will play today despite air quality concern

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers are playing their opening NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at home Sunday at Levi’s Stadium despite air quality concerns in the Bay Area.

The NFL’s game operations manual says the league “will be prepared to relocate a game if there is definitive evidence that the AQI will remain consistently above 200 for a significant period of time, including the day of the game being played in the affected stadium,” according to ESPN.  

Air quality in Santa Clara is currently 161.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted that the 49ers RB Tevin Coleman may not play today due to a pre-existing health condition as well as air quality.

The 49ers tweeted out their inactive players at 11:56 am.

