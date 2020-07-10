San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey opts out of 2020 MLB season

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco Giants catcher, Buster Posey, spoke with reporters on Friday morning stating he is opting out of the 2020 MLB season.

Earlier this week Posey and his wife announced the pair are adopting twin girls.

The catcher stated the girls were born over the weekend and will need to remain in the neonatal intensive care unit, so he and his wife decided it was in the family’s best decision to opt out of participating this year.

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey has opted out of the 2020 season. Posey, a former NL MVP and six-time All-Star, had missed the last few days of workouts as he contemplated his decision. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 10, 2020

The San Francisco Giants fully support Posey’s decision to opt out, “Buster is an integral part of our team and will be sorely missed, but we look forward to having him back in 2021.”

OFFICIAL: Buster Posey has opted out of the 2020 season. #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/wd9VE9219l — SFGiants (@SFGiants) July 10, 2020

MLB players reported to training camps earlier this month for a season scheduled to start July 23.

Earlier this month Posey, 33, pondered the idea to return stating, “I think there’s still some reservation on my end as well. I want to see how things progress over the next couple weeks. It would be … naive or silly not to gauge what’s going on around you.”

The catcher will join a number of players to opt out in the 2020 season including Arizona Diamondbacks Mike Leake, Washington Nationals Ryan Zimmerman and Atlanta Braves outfielder Nick Markakis.

Latest Headlines: