San Francisco Giants designate Joe Panik for assignment

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Tuesday the San Francisco Giants designated second baseman, Joe Panik for assignment. A move that’s been expected since the trade deadline.

Panik has been shortstop, Brandon Crawford’s double play partner for the better half of their careers, winning a World Series together in Panik’s rookie season of 2014.

Panik’s future started to look a little rocky when the Giants acquired second baseman Scooter Gennett from the Cincinnati Reds, less than a week ago. In addition to second base prospect, Mauricio Dubon from the Milwaukee Brewers.

Tuesday Panik left the organization with gratitude saying,

“I would like to thank Boch, along with all the coaches I have had throughout my time here. Thank you to all my teammates. We have experienced some truly amazing moments together that I will never forget.”

With six seasons under his belt, Panik’s forever grateful for the Giants taking a chance on him.

“It is time for me to start the next chapter in my career. But in my heart I will always be a Giant.”

