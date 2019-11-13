Live Now
San Francisco Giants hire new manager, Gabe Kapler

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Giants have chosen their next manager to be Gabe Kapler.

Kapler was among three finalists for the job, beating out Astros’ bench Joe Espada and Rays’ bench coach Matt Quataro.

