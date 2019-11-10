San Francisco Giants hire Scott Harris as new General Manager

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Giants have hired Scott Harris as the new general manager, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The San Francisco Giants have hired Scott Harris as general manager, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 10, 2019

Harris comes from the Chicago Cubs organization where he was the assistant general manager under President Theo Epstein and GM Jed Hoyer.

Passan reports Harris has long been seen as a future general manager.

“He was an integral part of the Chicago Cubs’ rise and comes with the highest recommendations from Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer. Skills-wise, he should be an excellent complement to Giants president of baseball ops Farhan Zaidi,” Passan said.

Giants’ President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi announced on Sunday the organization is thrilled to bring Harris to San Francisco.

“The combination of his breadth of experience, contributions towards building a championship-winning perennial contender in Chicago, and his Bay Area roots made him an ideal fit for our General Manager position and I’m looking forward to executing our vision together,” Zaidi said.

Harris is a Redwood City native and is honored to come home and join the Giants organization.

“I’m humbled by the opportunity to help bring the next World Championship to Giants fans and to San Francisco, a city that has always held a special place in my heart. I’m excited to get to work with Farhan, our baseball operations staff and the rest of the Giants family,” Harris said.

Harris joins San Francisco after spending seven years working in the Cubs’ Baseball Operations department.

