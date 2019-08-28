San Francisco Giants Mauricio Dubon predicted he would play at Oracle Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Giants are calling up top middle infield prospect, Mauricio Dubon. The Giants acquired the 25-year-old from the Milwaukee Brewers during the trade deadline.

Dubon had known all along he would make the big leagues, as he predicted it when he was only 15-years-young, 10 years ago.

Tuesday, Dubon took to Twitter and wrote, “10 years ago I told my host parents ‘I’m gonna play here one day’ and guess what, it’s happening.”

10 years ago I told my host parents “I’m gonna play here one day” and guess what it’s happening 🙏🏽 #blessed🐰⚓️ pic.twitter.com/1QCAnGMclf — Mauricio Dubon (@Mauriciodubon10) August 27, 2019

Dubon played for the Sacramento River Cats, before getting moved up to the Giants.

In 2018, Dubon tore his ACL cutting his season short, but with his determination he powered back to make a comeback that would take him to San Francisco.

On Tuesday the Giants made the following roster moves:

ROSTER MOVES (continued):



• IF Abiatal Avelino optioned to AAA Sacramento.

• RHP Trevor Gott placed on the 10-day injured list with a right elbow strain.

• IF Scooter Gennett placed on unconditional release waivers. #SFGiants — San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) August 27, 2019

