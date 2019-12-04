San Francisco Giants say goodbye to outfielder Kevin Pillar

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Giants announced on Monday they declined to tender an offer to center fielder Kevin Pillar.

Pillar, 30, took to social media thanking the fans and organization for his time spent in San Francisco.

“Thank you @sfgiants and the fans for welcoming my family and I. I loved every second of playing for such a historic and successful franchise. It’s not how we drew it up but it’s every players dream and what they work so hard for is a chance at free agency. My family and I embrace the unknown and look forward to see what our future holds,” said Pillar.

Pillar will go into the 2020 season as a free agent.

If San Francisco chose to keep the outfielder, he might have commanded $10 million in arbitration.

Giants’ president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi, explained to Alex Pavlovic from NBC Sports why the Giants non-tendered Pillar, “It was a difficult decision. It was a baseball decision, not a financial decision.”

Thank you for such an amazing season. San Francisco will miss you, Superman. 🧡 #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/HHX7oyGTPB — SFGiants (@SFGiants) December 3, 2019

Pillar was also voted the Giants’ most inspirational player last season.

Giants fans took to social media to explain their disbelief.

“God Damnit. First we sign Gabe Kapler, then we get rid of Kevin Pillar. @SFGiants I love you with all my heart, but come on. A solid outfield is priority #1 and you just got rid of one of the best outfielders we’ve had in a long while.” – @fifi_the_

“Damn it! @KPILLAR4 we will hella miss u! Thx 4 ur inspirational play & best of luck! ##kevinpillar#SpiderMan#sfgiants.” -@RenelSFVoyce

“Disappointed ⁦@SFGiants⁩ non-tendered Kevin Pillar. I get it was a decision, they’re trying to get younger. I just hope he gets paid for his GR8 year. It kills me to see a guy at 30 reach free agency for 1st time & be told he’s past his prime!” -@KJohnsonNBCS

