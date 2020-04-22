San Francisco Giants temporarily lay off game-day, event staff

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco Giants have temporarily laid off game-day and event staff while the MLB season remains in limbo.

As pro sports teams struggle with finances while their seasons are suspended or postponed, the San Francisco Giants have made a difficult decision.

In a letter to the state employment development department last weekend, the Giants announced the temporary layoffs of 1,200 part time, game day employees.

Those employees, such as ushers, were notified several weeks ago, according to Staci Slaughter, the team’s Executive Vice President for Communications.

In a statement, Slaughter said the employees will receive supplemental payments from the team’s $1.7-million COVID-19 relief fund.

Slaughter told KRON4 those payments will go through at least June, and are based on hours worked last season.

The team plans to rehire those employees when the season resumes.

Meanwhile, the Oakland A’s haven’t announced any layoffs for event staff.

The A’s did not respond to KRON4’s inquiry about their plans for employees while the season remains on hold.

