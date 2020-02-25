San Jose Giants to host ‘Mason Saunders Night’ celebrating Madison Bumgarner

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Earlier this week, baseball fans learned that left-handed pitcher Madison Bumgarner has been competing in rodeos under a different name, Mason Saunders and the San Jose Giants are joining in on the fun.

The former San Jose and San Francisco Giants pitcher, told The Athletic he’s been using that name to take part in rodeo events.

Bumgarner has won $26,560 in team roping rodeo competitions.

The name “Mason” is short for “Madison,” which Bumgarner says is, “something my wife to call me when we were out in public to keep people from recognizing me.”

With the news quickly taking over social media, the San Jose Giants had an announcement of their own.

The Giants announced on social media the San Jose organization would be honoring “Mason Saunders” on June 5.

The post stated, “All Aliases Welcome … at Excite Ballpark.”

This ain’t our first rodeo!



Saddle up and join us Friday, June 5 as we celebrate #SJGiants alum, Madison Bumgarner, and his rodeo alias Mason Saunders…complete with a shirsey giveaway, roping promotions and special Turkey Mike’s BBQ menu items. ⚾️🐎https://t.co/XWE9DdgDt1 pic.twitter.com/rdXUXgatfL — San Jose Giants (@SJGiants) February 25, 2020

The event will include a Giants/Rodeo Shirsey giveaway, themed promotions and more.

The San Jose Giants Vice President of Marketing, Matt Alongi says, “The San Jose Giants are proud to celebrate one of their all-time greats with a fun-filled entertaining night at the ball park.”

Alongi adds, “We want to make sure that Madison is not only remembered for what he did on the baseball field, but also celebrate his unique accomplishments in the rodeo arena.”

The San Jose Giants hope that Madbum will make an appearance but understand he might have other commitments.

For more information regarding Mason Saunders Night, visit the San Jose Giants team website.

Latest Sports Headlines: