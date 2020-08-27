San Jose Sharks’ Evander Kane calls for suspension of NHL playoff games

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose Sharks player Evander Kane along with the Hockey Diversity Alliance on Thursday formally requested that all NHL playoff games be suspended tonight in response to racial injustice and the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Wisconsin.
“We strongly feel this sends a clear message that human rights take priority over sports,”Kane tweeted.
Kane’s request comes a day after the NBA postponed three scheduled playoff games in solidarity over Blake’s shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
NBA players, however, voted to resume playoff games despite Wednesday’s boycott.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
