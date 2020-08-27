San Jose Sharks’ Evander Kane calls for suspension of NHL playoff games

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – JANUARY 14: Evander Kane #9 of the San Jose Sharks during the third period of the NHL game against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on January 14, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. The Coyotes defeated the Sharks 6-3. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose Sharks player Evander Kane along with the Hockey Diversity Alliance on Thursday formally requested that all NHL playoff games be suspended tonight in response to racial injustice and the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Wisconsin.

“We strongly feel this sends a clear message that human rights take priority over sports,”Kane tweeted.

We the @TheOfficialHDA have formally requested the @NHL to suspend all playoff games today. We strongly feel this sends a clear message that human rights take priority over sports. — Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) August 27, 2020

Kane’s request comes a day after the NBA postponed three scheduled playoff games in solidarity over Blake’s shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

NBA players, however, voted to resume playoff games despite Wednesday’s boycott.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

