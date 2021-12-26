San Jose State basketball postpones multiple games due to COVID-19 issues

San Jose State center Ibahima Diallo (5) pulls down a rebound against Texas forward Tre Mitchell (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose State men’s basketball program was forced to postpone its first three conference games due to COVID-19 issues within the team, the Mountain West Conference announced Sunday.

The Spartans’ games against Nevada on Dec. 29, at Utah State on Jan. 1, and against UNLV on Jan. 5 have been postponed and not canceled.

Mountain West COVID-19 policy states all basketball teams must have a minimum of seven student-athletes and one coach for a school to participate in a contest — although a school failing to meet those requirements is allowed to play a game at its own discretion.

SJSU and the conference did not get into the specifics of who and how many tested positive within the program.

However, if the games cannot be rescheduled at some point in the season, the three games will be declared no contests, the conference said.

SJSU’s next scheduled game is at Fresno State on Jan. 11, 2022.