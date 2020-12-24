San Jose State Football coach agrees to contract extension

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Just a couple of days after San Jose State shocked the football world by winning their first Mountain West Conference championship, there’s more promising news for the program.

Head Coach Brent Brennan will be sticking around a while longer.

The school announced that Brennan has extended his contract, which was set to run through 2023.

School officials did not reveal the exact details of the extension.

This news comes amid rumors that Brennan was being courted by bigger schools like Arizona.

The #19 Spartans own an impressive 7-0 record heading into the Arizona Bowl next weekend where they will take on Ball State. Brennan said he’s excited to keep things going.