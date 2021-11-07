San Jose’s Wondolowski scores final goal in 1-1 tie, retires

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA – MAY 12: Chris Wondolowski #8 of San Jose Earthquakes saves the ball from going out of bounds against the Seattle Sounders during the second half at PayPal Park on May 12, 2021 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Chris Wondolowski scored his 171st and final career goal on Sunday night to help the San Jose Earthquakes tie 1-1 with FC Dallas.

The all-time MLS goals leader retired after the game, finishing a 18-year career. Wondolowski, 38, put away a one-touch shot from near the penalty spot off a low cross played by Marcos López to give San Jose (10-13-10) a 1-0 lead in the 34th minute. He scored five goals in his final season.

After 17 seasons in @MLS, including 14 seasons with the San Jose Earthquakes, Chris Wondolowski has announced his retirement from soccer.



Thank you for everything, Wondo. #WondoForever ∞

Neither team is playoff-bound.

San Jose had 59.6% possession and outshot Dallas (7-15-11) 26-7.

Jáder Obrian, a 26-year-old Colombian in his first MLS season, scored his ninth goal to make it 1-1 in the 42nd minute. Jesús Ferreira played a clearance of a San Jose corner kick and Obrian outraced Earthquakes defenders to ball before beating goalkeeper Daniel Vega, who came off his line, with a roller inside the post.

Jimmy Maurer had six saves for Dallas.

“The hometown kid didn’t want to do it in a press conference. He wanted to announce it in front of the San Jose faithful. Legend,” San Jose Earthquakes tweeted.

Wondolowski has scored more most career goals in MLS history with 171, behind him is Landon Donovan with 145.