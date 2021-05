CARY, N.C. (KRON) – Santa Clara women’s soccer faces top-seeded Florida State Monday in the College Cup final of the NCAA Tournament.

Santa Clara has outscored its opponents 10-2 in the NCAA Tournament.

Santa Clara has not reached the National Championship game since 2002 and last won the College Cup in 20021.

The San Jose Earthquakes’ PayPal Park located at 1123 Coleman Avenue will host a viewing party for the match starting at 2 p.m.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.