Santa Clara wins NCAA women’s soccer title in penalty kicks

Santa Clara University women’s soccer team has won the NCAA National Championship after beating the Florida State Seminoles in a penalty kick shootout on Monday.

This was the Broncos’ first trip to the tournament since 2004. Santa Clara last won the College Cup title in 2001 with a 1-0 victory over North Carolina.

This season was especially challenging for the Broncos because of the coronavirus restrictions in Santa Clara. The team played just seven regular-season games this spring after the Pac-12 postponed the fall season.

“The adversity that we’ve overcome and especially in Santa Clara County, is absolutely incredible. What I can say about our team is that we are resilient and we fought so hard to get to this position, and we’ve gotten better every single game during this tournament,” Turnbow said. “So we’re peaking at the right time and we’re performing very well. We’re confident and we believe in one another so much, and I think that contributes to the performance on the field.”