SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A once retired basketball player Frankie Ferrari received a phone call that would change his mind.

“New Year’s Day I got a call about the opportunity, and I was here practicing like 24, 48 hours later, and kinda made the the decision that I wanted to start playing again, and it was a good situation, and I was welcomed with open arms and I was playing in a game on Friday,” Ferrari said.

It’s been three months since the Santa Cruz Warriors, a Golden State’s g-league affiliate, recruited Frankie Ferrari into the sport he loved since his childhood.

“I really didn’t think I was going to play basketball again,” said Ferrari. “I thought that I was going to start coaching, which I’ve always wanted to do, and when the call came, it was the opportunity that deep down I really couldn’t pass up. I had started to feel good again, giving my body and mind a rest, and I’m so glad I did, because I’ve gained that love for the game again.”

Ferrari grew up on the peninsula, starring at Burlingame High and University of San Francisco.

However, the appreciation stopped in Europe.

Ferrari dealt with a series of injuries while playing for pro teams in Spain and Germany. Still, he says his time overseas helped shape his game.

“I learned a lot. Number one I met great people, I learned a lot from a coach that I played for, Pedro Martinez had a big influence on me, just tactical things, little stuff, ball screen,” he said. “They play with a different pace, different rhythm.”

Ferrari says the new team has helped shape his abilities in the sport.

Sea Dubs head coach Seth Cooper has already seen upside in Ferrari’s short tenure with the team.

“I think the biggest thing we’ve seen improvements on is defensively, and him understanding kind of the rotations, and the way he’s gonna be able to have a good impact on the ball,” Cooper said.

Cooper says Ferrari is not far from NBA reach.

“I think as he’s shown before, capable of playing at a very very high level, so just like the rest of our guys, there are bigger and more lucrative jobs he’ll be able to have as long as he keeps staying with it.”

Ferrari says he’s happy with the team he calls a “great group of guys” in an arena close to his heart.