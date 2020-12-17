Scoop: Oakland’s TEAM INC to benefit from NBA Foundation pledge

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An Oakland-based nonprofit will be one of the first few recipients of funding pledged by the NBA foundation going to nonprofits which empower Black communities.

TEAM INC., started by former Cal basketball player Anwar McQueen, is also the only Bay Area nonprofit so far set to benefit from the foundation’s $300 million/10-year initiative.

$2 million is allocated for this first batch of recipients.

The nonprofit helps teens and young adults from underrepresented backgrounds gain entry into an industry which is currently predominantly white males.

TEAM INC. teaches them the building blocks of analytics and sports tech — and results are already showing after three years.

Several people of color and women who participated in the nonprofit landed full-time jobs or internships with the NBA, NCAA and WNBA.

Two alumni include Warriors assistant coach Theo Robertson and Quinton Crawford of the Lakers.

The NBA Foundation was formalized in early August. Each of the NBA’s 30 governors must commit $1 million in each of the next 10 years to the foundation, according to The Associated Press.