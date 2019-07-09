Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Serena Williams fined $10,000 for damaging court at Wimbledon

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Serena Williams has been fined $10,000 by the All England Club for damaging a court during practice before the Wimbledon tournament started.

Multiple reports indicate the damage was caused by her racket. 

Fabio Fognini was fined $3,000.

The Italian said during his third-round loss that he wished a bomb would hit Wimbledon.

Nick Kyrgios was handed two fines, one for $3,000 from the first round and another for $5,000 from the second round – both for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The Australian lost to Rafael Nadal in four sets in the second round. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News