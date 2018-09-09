Serena Williams fined total of $17K at US Open
NEW YORK (AP) - Serena Williams has been fined a total of $17,000 for three code violations during the U.S. Open final.
The tournament referee's office docked Williams $10,000 for "verbal abuse" of chair umpire Carlos Ramos, $4,000 for being warned for coaching, and $3,000 for breaking her racket.
The money comes out of her prize money of $1.85 million as the runner-up.
Williams lost to Naomi Osaka in Saturday's final.
