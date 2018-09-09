Sports

Serena Williams fined total of $17K at US Open

By:

Posted: Sep 09, 2018 09:04 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 09, 2018 09:04 AM PDT

NEW YORK (AP) - Serena Williams has been fined a total of $17,000 for three code violations during the U.S. Open final.

The tournament referee's office docked Williams $10,000 for "verbal abuse" of chair umpire Carlos Ramos, $4,000 for being warned for coaching, and $3,000 for breaking her racket.

The money comes out of her prize money of $1.85 million as the runner-up.

Williams lost to Naomi Osaka in Saturday's final.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected

  • Download the free KRON4 News App
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Download the free KRON4 News App