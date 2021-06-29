Serena Williams’ Wimbledon ended by injury

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

USA’s Serena Williams attends a press conference, ahead of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Sunday, June 27, 2021. (Florian Eisele/Pool Photo via AP)

Serena Williams’ 20th Wimbledon has ended abruptly.

Williams retired in the first set after she hurt her leg in an opening-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus.

Williams slipped on the grass while hitting a forehand in the fifth game. She winced and began to walk gingerly, and after losing that game went to the locker room.

She returned to continue, but with the score 3-all, her leg buckled during a rally and she crumpled to the court. Williams rose and cried as she walked to the net to concede.

A seven-time Wimbledon champion, Williams was again seeking a record-tying 24th major title. Her most recent came in early 2017.

At 39, Williams was still among the tournament favorites. She was the runner-up in 2018 and 2019, and Wimbledon was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News