Serena Williams’ Wimbledon ended by injury

USA’s Serena Williams attends a press conference, ahead of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Sunday, June 27, 2021. (Florian Eisele/Pool Photo via AP)

Serena Williams’ 20th Wimbledon has ended abruptly.

Williams retired in the first set after she hurt her leg in an opening-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus.

We're heartbroken for you, Serena.



Our seven-time singles champion is forced to retire from The Championships 2021 through injury#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/vpcW1UN78s — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 29, 2021

Williams slipped on the grass while hitting a forehand in the fifth game. She winced and began to walk gingerly, and after losing that game went to the locker room.

She returned to continue, but with the score 3-all, her leg buckled during a rally and she crumpled to the court. Williams rose and cried as she walked to the net to concede.

A seven-time Wimbledon champion, Williams was again seeking a record-tying 24th major title. Her most recent came in early 2017.

At 39, Williams was still among the tournament favorites. She was the runner-up in 2018 and 2019, and Wimbledon was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.