SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three-time World Series champion Sergio Romo made the final appearance of his MLB career Monday night, and an old friend took the ball from him when he stepped off the mound.

Romo, 40, pitched in MLB from 2008-2022 and spent the first nine years of his career with the San Francisco Giants. He was one of nine players to win a title with the Giants in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

On Monday morning, Romo announced his retirement from MLB. He wrote an essay in The Players’ Tribune titled “Dear San Francisco” in which he wrote out nine takeaways from his life and career.

“Tonight I get to do something one last time — something that’s been one of the biggest honors of my whole life: I get to put on a Giants jersey. And before I go do that, I just wanted to write this letter, and share some thoughts with you all,” the article begins.

In his final outing on Monday, which was a spring training game against the Oakland A’s in Oracle Park, he allowed a walk and a single. Former Giants teammate Hunter Pence came out of the dugout to take him off the mound.

Romo was a relief pitcher, and he became the team’s closer when Brian Wilson got injured in the 2012 season. The bearded righty struck out Detroit Tigers MVP first baseman Miguel Cabrera to seal the 2012 title.

Romo made his lone MLB All-Star Game in 2012. After leaving the Giants, he played for seven more MLB teams, including the A’s and Dodgers.