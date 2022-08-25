SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Giants released their 2023 schedule on Wednesday. The team begins its season in New York against the Yankees on March 30 for a three-game series from Thursday to Sunday with an off day on Friday.

San Francisco’s next series will continue interleague play against another American League team the White Sox. The Giants travel to Chicago for a three-game set before their home opener on April 7.

The Giants’ home opener will be a three-game set from April 7-9 against the Kansas City Royals — a rematch of the 2014 World Series which the Giants won. San Francisco then hosts archrival Los Angeles Dodgers for a three-game series to finish off its first homestand.

San Francisco will play six fewer games against each NL West opponent, according to a press release. The Giants will play each divisional opponent 13 times — two series on the road and two at home.

The team will play every AL team for a minimum of three games. The full Giants 2023 schedule can be viewed HERE.

The 2022 Giants are currently 61-62 and 5.5 games back from the third and final NL Wild Card spot. They play at the Minnesota Twins on Friday with first pitch scheduled for 5:10 p.m. PT.