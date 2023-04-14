(KRON) — With Game 1 on Saturday, the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings will share a court during a playoff game for the first time in history.

In the battle of Northern California basketball supremacy, one San Francisco Giants pitcher has made up his mind on which team in the region he will root for. Ace Logan Webb is not only rooting for the Kings but is also picking them to win the series.

“Kings in seven. I think it’s gonna be a good series,” Webb told NBC Sports Bay Area.

Webb, 25, is from Rocklin, which is about a 25-minute drive away from Sacramento. He is a lifelong Kings fan and is excited after nearly two decades that Sacramento is back in the postseason.

There is some division within the Giants’ clubhouse regarding this first-round series. Bay Area natives Brandon Crawford and Joc Pederson are Warrior fans — leading to some trash talk toward Webb and his Kings.

“(Crawford) and Joc have been talking a little smack. There’s a couple bets going on,” Webb said. “I will be bringing my (Kings) jersey on the road.”

Webb signed a five-year extension with the Giants on Friday. The contract is worth a total of $90 million, keeping him in San Francisco until 2028.

In 2022, he went 15-9 with a 2.90 ERA in 32 starts, striking out 163 and walking 49 in 192 1/3 innings. This season, he is 0-3 with a 4.76 ERA and is scheduled to start this Sunday at the Detroit Tigers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.