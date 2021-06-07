SF Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper to begin chemotherapy

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper says he is beginning chemotherapy treatment.
In a statement released Monday by the San Francisco Giants, the Emmy award-winning broadcaster and former Major League Baseball player said he may be missing a few more Giants game and explained why.
“I was diagnosed with a medical condition that requires me to immediately begin chemotherapy treatment. I feel very fortunate that I have an incredibly talented team of doctors and healthcare specialists who will be assisting me throughout my treatment plan,” he said.
“I still plan on broadcasting this season, though I may take a few more games off if I’m not feeling well,” he added.
“While this was not the adventure I anticipated, I’m staying positive for a quick and full recovery.”