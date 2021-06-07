SF Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper to begin chemotherapy

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – OCTOBER 31: San Francisco Giants broadcast team of Duane Kuiper (L) and Mike Krukow (R) speaks to the fans during the Giants’ victory parade and celebration on October 31, 2012 in San Francisco, California. The Giants celebrated their 2012 World Series victory over the Detroit Tigers. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper says he is beginning chemotherapy treatment.

In a statement released Monday by the San Francisco Giants, the Emmy award-winning broadcaster and former Major League Baseball player said he may be missing a few more Giants game and explained why.

“I was diagnosed with a medical condition that requires me to immediately begin chemotherapy treatment. I feel very fortunate that I have an incredibly talented team of doctors and healthcare specialists who will be assisting me throughout my treatment plan,” he said.

“I still plan on broadcasting this season, though I may take a few more games off if I’m not feeling well,” he added.

“While this was not the adventure I anticipated, I’m staying positive for a quick and full recovery.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

