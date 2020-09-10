SF Giants: Pablo Sandoval out

San Francisco Giants designated hitter Pablo Sandoval looks up at home plate off a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Pablo Sandoval is off the roster.

The San Francisco Giants’ third baseman Pablo “Panda” Sandoval was placed on unconditional release waivers Thursday. The move is the first step in formally releasing a player.

ROSTER MOVES:



• IF Pablo Sandoval placed on unconditional release waivers#SFGiants — SFGiants (@SFGiants) September 10, 2020

MLB Insider Jon Heyman says cutting Sandoval makes way for the Giants to activate Justin Smoak.

Smoak was released by the Milwaukee Brewers just two days ago. Associated Press reports the first baseman hit .186 with five home runs and 15 RBIs in 33 games for the Brewers.

