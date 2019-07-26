SF Giants trade Derek Holland to Chicago Cubs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Giants have reportedly traded pitcher Derek Holland and cash considerations to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for cash considerations.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
