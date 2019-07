DENVER, CO – JULY 16: Drew Pomeranz #37 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning of a game at Coors Field on July 16, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco Giants’ Drew Pomeranz and Ray Black have reportedly been traded to the Milwaukee Brewers for Mauricio Dubon, sources tell ESPN.

Drew Pomeranz to the Brewers for Mauricio Dubon, source tells ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

