SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After winning their first four matches, the San Francisco Glens Women’s Team is currently sitting at number one in the USL W League standings. The Glens have started the season unbeaten and cemented themselves as early favorites.

Nadia Gomes has been leading the way in attack, netting five goals in the first two matches. However, goals have rained in from around the pitch with 11 different players getting in on the scoring to give the Glens a 21-1 goal margin on the season.

The Glens will look to maintain their unbeaten record when they take to the pitch again this Saturday to face the Stockton Cargo. You can catch that game and the SF Glens Men’s game this Saturday, May 27 streaming on KRON4.com, the KRON4 Mobile App and on the KRONon SmartTV App (available on AppleTV, Roku and FireTV).

KRON4 will be streaming three Glens double-headers this season, featuring the men’s game and the women’s game, along with pre-match and post-match coverage.

SF Glens streaming schedule

Saturday, May 27 – 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 11 – 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 26 – 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

With the Glens first in the USL W League power rankings, Indy Eleven sits in second place, with Tampa Bay United in third and the North Carolina Courage U23 and Racing Louisville FC in forth and fifth.