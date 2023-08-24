(KRON) — One of the Bay Area’s top high school basketball players will stay near home to play his college hoops.

Archbishop Riordan forward Zion Sensley committed to St. Mary’s, Riordan basketball announced on X, formerly known as Twitter. Sensley chose the Gaels over reported offers from Arizona State, LSU and other programs.

Sensley started his career at Riordan and transferred back ahead of the 2023-24 season after spending his sophomore and junior years at Prolific Prep in Napa.

KRON4 Sports Director Jason Dumas interviewed Sensley in June about the decision to return to San Francisco for his senior year. You can watch that interview using the video player above.

“Unfinished business, I guess I could say,” Sensley said. “I wanted to come back home and cap it off with hopefully a state title.”

Sensley also spoke on what factored into his college decision.

“One, a place I can reach my full potential,” he said of the qualities he’s looking for in a college. “And second, have the opportunity to play professionally, wherever that’s at. Hopefully the NBA, so that’s the goal.”

Sensley joins a St. Mary’s program that has made three of the last four NCAA tournaments. Last season, the Gaels were ranked as high as No. 15 in the AP Poll and lost to eventual champion UConn in March Madness.