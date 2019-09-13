Shaun Livingston announces retirement from NBA

TORONTO, ONTARIO – JUNE 10: Shaun Livingston #34 of the Golden State Warriors warms up prior to Game Five of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on June 10, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Legendary Golden State Warrior Shaun Livingston announced his retirement from the NBA on Friday after 15 seasons in the league.

In an Instagram post, Livingston said he was “excited, sad, fortunate, and grateful.”

“Hard to put into a caption all of the emotions it takes to try and accomplish your dreams. I wasn’t supposed to be here. Anybody that has beat the odds understands the mental and emotional strain it takes to inspire yourself on an uphill war, let alone inspire others. “The injury” gave me a chance to find and prove to myself (and the world) that I wouldn’t be defined by my circumstances. With my time in the League what I will be most proud of is the fact that my character, values and faith were tested, and I persevered.

To my pops that told me to “go get the big ball” I THANK YOU. To my Grandpa that always showed me there was more to life than basketball I THANK YOU. To my Uncles that helped raise me like I was one of their own, THANK YOU. To my wife and kids…the future IS BRIGHTER than our past, and I couldn’t see myself taking on this chapter without you. To all of my teammates, coaches, TRAINERS, staff, my journey is a collection of experiences, and those of you that helped me along the way, THANK YOU! To all the fans and anybody else that inspired me, supported me, cheered for me, or even said good words about me, THANK YOU. “The greatest gift we can give is service to others”

#Raiseaglass 🍷

Livingston joined the Golden State Warriors in 2014.

He has won three NBA titles.

This is a developing story.

