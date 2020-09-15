Shaun Livingston to join Golden State Warriors front office

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors are bringing back three-time NBA Champion, Shaun Livingston, but this time as an Executive, according to Marcus Thompson of The Athletic.

Livingston will join the front office as Director of Players Affairs and Engagement.

According to Thompson, “Livingston will be the highest-ranking Black person in the Warriors’ front office since Mitch Richmond in 2008.”

In the article Livingston says his decision to join the front office is because he simply wants to serve people.

“I want to help others. That’s what I get the most joy out of. So whether it’s at the boys club, you know, Salvation Army — whatever it is, it is going to be in service of other people,” Livingston said.

In 2019, the three-time NBA Champion retired after 15 seasons.

Over the course of 833 career games, Livingston scored 5,231 points in 17,188 minutes.

Latest Posts: