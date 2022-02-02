Shohei Ohtani becomes first Asian on front cover of U.S. sports video game: report

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 14: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels bats against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 14, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The White Sox defeated the Angels 9-3. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Los Angeles Angels pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani has made history once again.

Sony PlayStation announced this week Ohtani would be a popular baseball video game, MLB The Show 22’s, next cover athlete.

Ohtani is the first Asian athlete to grace the cover of any sports video centered around the four major sports (MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL) in the United States, according to ESPN.

This comes after Ohtani had a historic 2021 season in which he was unanimously picked American League MVP — the first since teammate Mike Trout in 2014.

In 2021, he was named The Associated Press‘ Male Athlete of the Year.

Ohtani, 27, was the first player in MLB history to be selected as both a pitcher and position player in the All-Star Game, according to an MLB press release.

He is also the first to hit over 10 home runs as a hitter and strike out over 100 batters as a pitcher in the same season.

As a hitter, Ohtani was second in the majors with 46 home runs, fifth in OPS (.964), and eighth with 26 stolen bases.

As a pitcher, Ohtani went 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA — striking out 156 batters in 130.1 innings.

MLB The Show 22 will be released April 5 — available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.

Other notable Asian athletes to emerge as stars in the U.S. include tennis player Naomi Osaka, boxer Manny Pacquiao, and NBA player Yao Ming.