SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A school bus was involved in a fatal collision with a man on a scooter Friday morning on E Reed Street and S 10th Street near San José State University . The victim was later identified as 18-year-old Camdan McWright, an SJSU football player.

SJSU made the decision to postpone its game at New Mexico State on Saturday, Director of Athletics Jeff Konya announced in a press release Friday. The team will honor Camdan with a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. Friday at the scene of the incident.

“In light of the tragic circumstances involving Camdan McWright we have made the decision with New Mexico State to postpone the game, originally scheduled for this Saturday to a future date in the 2022 schedule,” Konya said in the release. “I want to publicly acknowledge Mario Moccia (NMSU AD), Jerry Kill (NMSU football coach) and Braun Cartwright (NMSU Deputy AD) for their efforts in accommodating this request during this very difficult time.”

Counselors will be available to assist student-athletes with this tragedy. The school said it will “do what’s best for the student-athletes” when it made its decision on Saturday.

McWright would’ve turned 19 this December. He was a freshman from Sylmar in Los Angeles County and starred at St. Genevieve High School where he was a two-time league MVP.

McWright wanted to be a television sports analyst, according to his SJSU bio. He planned on majoring in communication studies.

SJSU is 4-2 this season with a 3-0 record at home. Their scheduled game is at home on Oct. 29 versus Nevada.

“We lost an amazing young man tragically this morning, SJSU head coach Brent Brennan said in a statement. “Camdan had a bright future ahead of him and everyone in this community that had the opportunity to spend time with him knew that. We are still trying to deal with the news of this tragedy, and appreciate everyone’s support during these difficult times. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McWright family and I want them to know we are all here for them. Camdan will always be in our hearts and he will be profoundly missed.”