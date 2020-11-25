Soccer legend Diego Maradona dies at 60

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Soccer legend Diego Maradona has died of a heart attack on Wednesday, according to reports.

Maradona had just been released from the hospital after brain surgery two weeks ago in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Hasta siempre, Diego.



Serás #Eterno en cada corazón del planeta fútbol. pic.twitter.com/jcsGP3GlNI — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) November 25, 2020

The 60-year-old World Cup champion had a subdural hematoma, which is an accumulation of blood between a membrane and his brain, according to his doctor.

The Associated Press reported that the condition was likely caused by an accident, but Maradona said he didn’t remember the event.

FILE – In this July 25, 1984 file photo, Argentine soccer superstar Diego Armando Maradona trains with his new team, Napoli of Naples, in Castel del Piano, mountain resort in central Italy. The Argentine soccer great who was among the best players ever and who led his country to the 1986 World Cup title before later struggling with cocaine use and obesity, died from a heart attack on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at his home in Buenos Aires. He was 60. (AP Photo/Massimo Sambucetti, File)

While playing for Argentina, Maradona played in four World Cup games and ultimately helped win in 1986.