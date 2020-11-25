Soccer legend Diego Maradona dies at 60

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Soccer legend Diego Maradona has died of a heart attack on Wednesday, according to reports.
Maradona had just been released from the hospital after brain surgery two weeks ago in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
The 60-year-old World Cup champion had a subdural hematoma, which is an accumulation of blood between a membrane and his brain, according to his doctor.
The Associated Press reported that the condition was likely caused by an accident, but Maradona said he didn’t remember the event.
While playing for Argentina, Maradona played in four World Cup games and ultimately helped win in 1986.