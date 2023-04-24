(KTXL) — Sacramento Kings All-Star point guard De’Aaron Fox fractured his left index finger on his shooting hand during the team’s playoff game against Golden State Warriors on Sunday, sources told FOX40’s Sean Cunningham.

Fox is expected to be listed as doubtful for Game 5 against the Warriors at the Golden 1 Center, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Wojnarowski said there’s still hope Fox will try and play Game 5, but will need to play with a protective covering on his injured finger.

Following the Kings’ heartbreaking 126-125 loss in Game 4 on Sunday, Fox didn’t wear any wrapping or brace on his finger during his postgame interview session.

With Game 5 status unclear due to his fractured left index finger, De’Aaron Fox didn’t have any wrapping or brace on that finger in his postgame interview session last night. Possibly a good sign. https://t.co/ESqztAq293 — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) April 24, 2023

Fox finished with a game-high 38 points in the Game 4 loss, his second-time 30-plus point game in the series.

The first-round series between the Northern California rivals is tied 2-2 after the Kings lost two straight games at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Tip-off for Wednesday’s playoff game is 7 p.m.