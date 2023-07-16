(KRON) — Pound-for-pound stars Errol Spence Jr. and Terence “Bud” Crawford will meet on July 29 in Las Vegas. The long-awaited boxing match will crown the first-ever undisputed welterweight champion in the four-belt era.

Although many are comparing this fight to when Sugar Ray Leonard knocked out Tommy Hearns to win the unified welterweight title in 1981, Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) and Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) don’t exactly agree.

In a virtual news conference Wednesday, both agreed that the style of their fight resembles more like the 1987 WBC middleweight title between Leonard and Marvin Hagler in which the former won a controversial split decision.

“It makes me feel great,” Spence told reporters in a conference call. “Just being compared to those (Hagler and Hearns) and the amount of talent and skills that they had.”

“I think style-wise I would say Leonard-Hagler,” Crawford said. “That would be a fight you could compare it to.”

APRIL 1987: General view of a bout between Marvin Hagler and Sugar Ray Leonard at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 6, 1987. Mandatory Credit: Mike Powell /Allsport

Spence, 33, and Crawford, 35, will fight for pound-for-pound supremacy. The winner is likely to be viewed as the number one fighter in the world.

Over the century-long history of boxing, welterweight has been dubbed the glamour division. Every generation has its own super fight to determine the best 147-pound fighter in the world.

1981: Leonard vs. Hearns

1999: Oscar De La Hoya vs. Felix Trinidad

2015: Manny Pacquiao vs. Floyd Mayweather

Add Spence versus Crawford to that list.

The fight will be at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be available to watch on Showtime PPV. Tickets can be purchased at AXS.com.