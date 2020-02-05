Sports Illustrated will honor Kobe Bryant with 100-page special edition

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – In remembrance of Kobe Bryant, Sports Illustrated has announced a special tribute issue to honor the Los Angeles Lakers legend and superstar.

This special edition will hit stands on Friday, Feb. 7.

The magazine shared the news on Twitter stating, “SI is honored to present a 100-page Kobe Bryant Special Tribute Issue.”

SI is honored to present a 100-page Kobe Bryant Special Tribute Issue https://t.co/TqWkHnSVFe pic.twitter.com/SKDj18HuSK — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 4, 2020

The legend has been featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated multiple times.

Bryant, 41, was killed in a helicopter crash along side his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, and seven other people, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Ara Zobayan, Sarah Chester and Payton Chester in Calabasas, Calif.

A public memorial for the former Lakers superstar and his daughter is expected, but plans have not been announced.

