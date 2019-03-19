Spring Training: Things to do while you're not at a game

ARIZONA (KRON) - Spring Training is underway and die-hard baseball fans are heading to Arizona to get their first look at the new lineups for the Giants and A's.

But what do you do when you're not at a game or you're not even a big baseball fan?

KRON4’s Ken Wayne flew to Arizona to find out.

It's time to pack up and take off -- Winter weather just didn't seem to want to leave and getting out of the Bay Area in a small Cessna meant dodging rain clouds.

By the time they reached the Central Valley the rain was gone and over the high desert near Mojave it was mostly sunshine.

And in Arizona, it was clear enough for a fly by of the Giants ballpark, Scottsdale Stadium and Hohokum Stadium in Mesa for the A's.

On the ground at Scottsdale Airport, it's the busiest time of year.

“Ballplayers come through here. Team members come through town. But the big attraction is people from all over this country come to Scottsdale for the month of March and it significantly increases the business at the airport,” Greg Gibson, signature flight support, said.

Ken and his wife checked in at the Valley Ho resort, a dog friendly place where Mango was welcomed with his own bed and treats.

They got a tour from concierge and hotel history buff, Ace Bailey.

“This is where it's said Robert Wagner and Natalie Wood had their first wedding reception,” Bailey said.

The hotel has been restored to its former glory with a hip twist.

Be sure to check out their Spring Training milkshake -- the Wayne's couldn't finish it.

In the next few days, you'll get to explore the area beyond the confines of the baseball stadiums.

From first base to fine art, home plate to home cooking, butterflies and cactus, and a room made out of old redwood water pipes.

There's a "Hunka Hunka Burnin' Love" hiding under the burning sun of Arizona.

You'll also find out why one of the most popular baseball-themed restaurants in the country, Don and Charlies, is closing.

There's a whole world beyond baseball in our tour of Cactus League Country -- You just need to know where to look.

