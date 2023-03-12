(KRON) — Let’s dance! A Bay Area team is headed to March Madness.

The Saint Mary’s College men’s basketball team has earned a spot in this year’s NCAA Tournament. The Gaels will be the fifth seed in the West Region.

SMC will play Friday against Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) in Albany, New York. Tipoff time and venue are TBD.

Despite the 77-51 loss to No. 9 Gonzaga in last week’s West Coast Conference (WCC) championship, the Gaels earned an at-large bid after going 26-7 (14-2 in WCC play).

As of Sunday, Saint Mary’s is ranked No. 16 in the AP Top 25 Poll. The Gaels have quality wins against two NCAA Tournament-bound teams: No. 9 Gonzaga and No. 20 San Diego State.

Saint Mary’s College is located in Moraga.

This story will be updated.