Stanford at UC Davis game canceled

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer speaks with players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against UNLV, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (KRON) – The Pac-12 game between Stanford and UC Davis has been canceled.

The game was scheduled for Dec. 11, but after consultations between the Pac-12 Conference, Stanford University, UC Davis, and the Big West Conference, the cancellation was decided, according to officials. 

The decision was made in accordance with the Santa Clara County Public Health Department’s emergency directive that was issued Nov. 28.

UC Davis agreed in accordance with a pause of competition by UC Davis women’s basketball to remain compliant with Yolo County health orders.  

Additional updates on schedule changes will be provided.

Latest Posts 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News