Stanford at UC Davis game canceled

LAS VEGAS (KRON) – The Pac-12 game between Stanford and UC Davis has been canceled.
The game was scheduled for Dec. 11, but after consultations between the Pac-12 Conference, Stanford University, UC Davis, and the Big West Conference, the cancellation was decided, according to officials.
The decision was made in accordance with the Santa Clara County Public Health Department’s emergency directive that was issued Nov. 28.
UC Davis agreed in accordance with a pause of competition by UC Davis women’s basketball to remain compliant with Yolo County health orders.
Additional updates on schedule changes will be provided.
