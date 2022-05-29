STANFORD, Calif. (KRON) — The Stanford Cardinal baseball team won the first-ever Pac-12 Tournament by defeating Oregon State 9-5 on Sunday in Scottsdale, Arizona. Infielder Carter Graham led the Cardinal with 4 hits and 2 RBIs, including a double and a triple.

Stanford pitcher Brandt Pancer recorded the save by pitching two scoreless innings — striking out one batter and allowing one hit. To win the conference’s inaugural baseball tournament, Stanford had to win these three games over the past week:

May 25: 6-3 over Arizona State

6-3 over Arizona State May 26: 15-8 over Arizona

15-8 over Arizona May 28: 5-4 over Arizona

The Cardinal’s win comes against the nation’s fourth-ranked team in Oregon State (44-15), according to NCAA’s website. Stanford (41-14) came into Sunday’s game ranked third in the country.

According to Stanford’s Twitter page, the team has been named a regional host for the NCAA Tournament and a top-eight national seed. The Cardinal will find out Monday who they will host next weekend in Palo Alto.

The College World Series in Omaha begins June 17.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.