Stanford is back in the Final Four!

The Cardinal women clinched their second consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament’s Final Four with a 59-50 win over Texas on Sunday night in Spokane, Washington.

Stanford keeps its quest for back-to-back national championships alive.

The Cardinal won it all in 2021 with a 54-53 win over Arizona for the national championship in San Antonio last April.

Stanford now awaits the winner of the NC State-Connecticut game Monday afternoon for the national semifinal game in Minneapolis.

