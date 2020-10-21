Stanford football preparing for first game amid pandemic

STANFORD, Calif. (KRON) – The clock is winding down to the kick-off of the Pac-12 football season; a season many thought would never happen.

The Pac-12 initially announced in early August that the conference would be postponing all sports until at least the end of 2020.

In late September, the conference reversed that decision, leaving many football programs scrambling.

For most coaches planning is key.

“We love schedules. Schedules are dependable. We know where we’re gonna be, when we’re going to be there, who’s going to be there, what they’re going to be doing, we have it all laid out. All of those schedules every other week have been thrown in the garbage,” said Stanford Head Football Coach David Shaw.

Shaw says during this pandemic the only thing he’s been able to plan on is constant change.

“So for me just a great lesson of being nimble. Looking at the options and not spending a lot of time or emotion on what you hope can happen,” said Shaw.

Shaw says it was tough this summer when the Pac-12 football season hung in the balance.

“We’re working, working, working, we were in a great place in July and then the season was pushed back. As we went into August some guys went home because we didn’t start school until mid-September,” said Shaw.

Once football got the green light in late September, Shaw says his staff immediately started rushing to get players back on campus, find somewhere that would allow the team to practice and put safety protocols in place.

“It’s been hard, we’re asking a lot them. Not having visitors, wearing a mask, remaining socially distant, we’re testing daily, those are the safest things we can do,” said Shaw.

They’re now back on campus in full swing ahead of their first game against Oregon on November 7th.

At least that’s the plan, and you know what they say about the best laid plans.

“Expect the unexpected. Truly prepare. Everyone on the staff has a backup or two. Because anybody could catch the virus. All of our players every week have to be ready to play. Because you never know,” said Shaw.

He added that his team is thrilled to be back, and to play against someone besides themselves come November.

Latest Stories